Tadd Fujikawa, primer golfista profesional que revela su homosexualidad
El estadounidense afirma que ha pasado demasiado tiempo 'escondiendo y odiando quién era'
13/09/2018
El estadounidense Tadd Fujikawa se ha convertido en el primer jugador de la PGA que confiesa su homosexualidad, según publica hoy la web oficial del circuito profesional masculino.
El golfista nacido en Honolulu (Hawai, Estados Unidos) y de origen japonés, de 27 años, anunció esta semana en su cuenta de la red social Instagram que era gay y explicó que había tomado la decisión de hacerlo público con la esperanza de "convertirse en inspiración" en la vida de alguien, explica pgatour.com. "Creí que no necesitaba salir del armario porque no importa si alguien lo sabe", escribió.
"Pero recuerdo cuánto me ayudaron a tener esperanza en mi peor época otras historias. Pasé demasiado tiempo aparentando, escondiendo y odiando quién era. Siempre tenía miedo de lo que otros pensaran o dijeran. He luchado durante muchos años con mi salud mental a causa de eso, lo que me coloca en un mal lugar", confesó.
Según la información ofrecida por la PGA, Fujikawa disputó en 2006 el Abierto de Estados Unidos con solo 15 años y, aún sin cumplir los 16, pasó el corte -siendo amateur- en el Sony Open, que se disputa en su natal Hawai, en 2007. Ese mismo año dio el salto a la profesionalidad.
En octubre de 2017 Fujikawa escribió sobre sus problemas de ansiedad y depresión. No obstante, dos meses después ganó el Hawai State Open, su primer triunfo profesional en siete años de competición. Es la primera confesión abierta de un jugador del circuito PGA. Sin embargo, en el femenino (LPGA) son conocidos casos como los de, entre otras, Karrie Webb, Jane Geddes o Anya Alvarez.
