We are not fighting against #Russia, we are defending #Ukraine.



Russia's invasion forces Europe to realise that we are in danger and that we need to be a real geopolitical actor.



Thanks for great #SOU2022 panel @alexstubb and @MeabhMcMahon!@EUISoU https://t.co/lxzn76BV7s pic.twitter.com/F09WpMNwCW