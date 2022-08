Regions currently in Drought status:



- West Midlands confirmed today

- Yorkshire

- Devon and Cornwall

- Solent and South Downs

- Kent and South London

- Herts and North London

- East Anglia

- Thames

- Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire

- East Midlands



