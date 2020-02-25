14:08 h. CULEBRÓN MALAYO
La confesión de la exmujer del rey de Malasia
La modelo rusa Oksana Voevodina rompe su silencio y habla de su efímero matrimonio
EL PERIÓDICO
25/02/2020
Mohamed V protagonizó una de las historias más mediáticas de la realeza cuando anunció en enero del 2019 su abdicación al trono, para casarse con Oksana Voevodina, una modelo rusa de 25 años que ostentó el título de miss Moscú y que cambió radicalmente de vida en noviembre de 2018 para convertirse al islam y pasar a llamarse Rihana Petra.
Sin embargo,el que fuera rey de Malasia hasta principios de 2019 y su esposa, pusieron fin a su matrimonio apenas seis meses después, dando comienzo a un polémico divorcio con un bebé de por medio. La paternidad del pequeño también forma parte de la disputa que aún mantienen abierta y sobre la que ahora la modelo ha roto su silencio.
Today is Defence of the Fatherland Day in Russia! I want to congratulate our noble and courageous men who are defenders of our huge and amazing country! I wish you to always remain being courageous and purposeful people! May your lives be full of beautiful events, successes, achievements and your heart warmed by the attention, love and care of family and friends! Wish you always to stay beloved, reliable and noble! Wish all of us peaceful sky over your heads! Happy Defence of the Fatherland day! 🇷🇺 #россия #деньзащитникаотечества Сегодня 23 февраля, День защитника Отечества! Благородные и мужественные наши Защитники! Желаю вам всегда оставаться мужественными и целеустремленными! Пусть ваша жизнь будет наполнена яркими событиями, успехами, достижениями, а сердце согрето вниманием, любовью и заботой родных и близких! Всегда оставайтесь любимыми, надежными и благородными людьми! В семейной жизни пусть всегда царит тепло, уют и взаимопонимание. Мирного неба над головой! С Днем защитника Отечества!🇷🇺#23february #russia #dayofdefence #moscow #army
Oksana se ha confesado en el canal estatal ruso Channel One, y ha hablado abiertamente sobre algunos detalles sobre su efímero matrimonio. Cuenta que, tan solo unos días después de su boda, descubrió algo que lo cambió todo. El teléfono de su marido comenzó a sonar mostrando en la pantalla el nombre de un tal Bob y cuando ella decidió descolgar, cuenta, al otro lado hablaba una mujer muy alterada, que gritaba: «¡No te atrevas a coger el teléfono de mi marido!». Según Oksana, la mujer se llamaba Diana Petra, nombre que adoptó al casarse, y era checa.
Fue entonces cuando su entonces marido salió del baño, le quitó el teléfono y se marchó a hablar fuera de la habitación. A su regreso, asegura, le explicó que la mujer era su ex, con quien aún tenía algunos asuntos pendientes por resolver por alguna de sus propiedades, y que esta no sabía nada sobre su nuevo matrimonio. Aunque él le mostró un certificado para demostrarle que ella es su única mujer, hay otro papel, que ahora Oksana ha hecho público, en el que pone que él se casó anteriormente.
La entrevista, según el 'Daily Mail', se grabó en un "lugar seguro" ya que Oksana dice que teme por su vida y la de su hijo, Ismail Leon, a quien ella llama futuro rey de Malasia, pero su exmarido incluso cuestiona su paternidad. Su abogado, Koh Tien Hua, aseguró tras confirmar la separación que "no hay evidencia objetiva" de que Mohamed V sea el padre biológico del pequeño.
Dear followers! Finally, I created my YouTube channel! Here is my first welcome video on my blog. With my team, now we are preparing series of videos in which I will tell you about myself and my life, about my work and business projects. And the most important I will introduce you closer to my little treasure - my son Ismail Leon. And there will be many other things which I would like to share with you... If you ask me why I’m doing this the answer will be simple. During the last few years there were many interviews about me and many things written in the media, which were sometimes the facts which even I didn’t know about myself I’m tired of what people say about me, especially when they know nothing about me or wishful thinking. For a long time I did not pay attention on it, for me it was not important. But now the understanding has come that it is important for my child, if not now, then after after a while it will definitely be! There are many other reasons, and I’ll definitely tell you about them. In the meantime, go to my YouTube channel via the link in the profile headline, follow me and leave in the comments under the video. Ask me your questions and write topics that would be interesting to discuss. I’ll try to answer them in my videos. 😊 See you on YouTube! 😊 Мои дорогие! Я запускаю свой канал на ютубе. Вы уже можете посмотреть мое первое приветственное видео на моем канале, мы с моей командой готовим целую серию роликов, в которых я расскажу о своей жизни и о себе, о своей работе и бизнес-проектах, и познакомлю вас поближе с моим сокровищем - сыночком Леоном, и о многом другом… Зачем я этот делаю, спросите вы? Ответ прост, обо мне снимают ролики и пишут, иногда даже то, что я сама о себе не знала) Я устала, что обо мне говорят люди, которые ни меня, ни обо мне ничего не знают, или выдают желаемое за действительное. ☹️ Долгое время я не обращала на это внимание, для меня это было не очень принципиально, но сейчас пришло понимание, что это важно для моего ребенка. Есть еще целый ряд причин, и я о них обязательно расскажу. Переходите на мой канал по ссылке в шапке профиля,подписывайтесь и оставляйте в комментариях под видео ваши вопросы)
La exmiss Moscú, por su parte, contraatacaba asegurando que a ella nadie le notificó oficialmente el divorcio. Sin embargo, el letrado sostiene que el exmonarca pronunció ante dos testigos musulmanes el conocido como "triple talaq", un precepto islámico según la cual el marido únicamente debe pronunciar tres veces la palabra, que significa divorcio, para poner fin a su matrimonio. La corte sharía le había dado permiso previamente y el pasado 1 de julio se emitió el certificado que rompía finalmente la relación.
Only few people know that Ismail Leon Farisovich almost until the day when he was born had been Ismail Albert Farisovich ... Since initially it was decided with my child’s father to name the son after the grandfather Sultan Ismail, my duty was to choose only the middle name ... and then it started... He was Albert, Adrian, Timur, Emin ... even Lyon (via "Y”) Leon is an old French name, meaning Lion 🦁. We have Russian version of this name “Lev” and I also like, but it’s not very consonant with Ismail ... Мало кто знает, что Исмаил Леон Фарисович практически до дня своего рождения был Исмаилом Альбертом Фарисовичем... Так как изначально с отцом ребёнка было принято решение назвать сына в честь дедушки Султана Исмаила, в мою задачу входило выбрать только второе имя... и тут началось. Он был Альбертом, Адрианом, Тимуром, Эмином... даже Лионом (через «И») Леон- французское имя, означает «Лев». Имя Лев в русском языке тоже есть, и оно мне всегда нравилось, только вот с Исмаилом не очень созвучно... #princeismailleon
