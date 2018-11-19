Una influencer explica cómo perdió 140 kilos en dos años

Lexi Reed tiene revolucionado Instagram con su espectacular cambio físico. La influencer, que cuenta con más de un millón de seguidores en esta red social, ha pasado dos años tratando de modificar su cuerpo porque temía que cualquier mínimo dolor de pecho fuese un ataque al corazón, como narra en una de sus últimas publicaciones.

"Pasé años tratando de perder peso. Esta es la chica que temía morir mientras dormía y no llegar a los 30 años, la que se hizo una foto del 'antes de' pero jamás se la enseñó a nadie, a la chica que falló muchas veces pero nunca se rindió", dice sobre la primera fotografía.

"La batalla que luchó es la que ha dejado estas cicatrices que tengo ahora, que me hacen ser la que soy hoy. Un recordatorio de que hay que usar esos 'fallos' para dar un nuevo paso". Y lanza un grito de ánimo a quienes se sienten igual: "Soy la prueba de que levantarse después de caerse te hace más fuerte. ¡Empieza hoy!" En esta imagen, muestra cómo perdió 140kg con un gran esfuerzo en dos años, tanto en la alimentación como en su actividad física.

Las cicatrices que había dejado ese cambio físico se veían por todo su cuerpo en forma de piel sobrante. Hasta tres kilos que ha tenido que eliminar con una operación reciente. En una imagen de hace unos días, muestra ese espectacular cambio.

"Esta es la primera vez en mi vida que soy capaz de ver mi ombligo", dice. "Tengo que agradecerle a la chica de la izquierda su enorme valentía sabiendo la dificultad de la operación. Fue lo más doloroso de mi vida, pero merece la pena para el futuro. Por fin me siento yo misma después de vivir meses arrastrando la piel. Gracias a ella por hacer lo mejor para su futuro, su cuerpo y su salud. Mañana es mi 28 cumpleaños y nunca he estado mejor".

En su última publicación, ella misma explica su historia. Asegura que no siguió ningún plan externo ni tuvo entrenador personal ni operación para perder peso. Simplemente comenzó a contar las calorías, a limitarlas, y a ponerse un objetivo. En el día de nuevo año en 2016, pensó que ella podía cambiar su vida.

"Comencé a hacer ejercicio cinco días a la semana durante 30 minutos de elíptica. Dejé las excusas y me dediqué tiempo. Lo principal es ser consciente de que hay que cambiar el estilo de vida y no comer para vivir, sino vivir para comer. El primer paso es el más duro, pero si tenemos paciencia el cambio es para el resto de la vida. ¡Empieza hoy!"

Y todo esto, dice, tiene que agradecérselo también al apoyo de su pareja, que ha vivido una situación similar con una gran pérdida de peso conjunta. "Danny ha sido mi apoyo desde los 16 años y siempre me ha animado a quererme, a ser fuerte, a hacerme respetar y que me trataran como merecía. A ser yo misma, a quererme aunque el resto del mundo fuera en mi contra por mi talla, por vestirme como un niño o no maquillarme. Juntos hemos vivido este viaje que nos ha acercado todavía más y que nos hará vivir más. Somos la prueba de que todos podemos cambiar nuestra vida".