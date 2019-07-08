9:59 h. ESTE FIN DE SEMANA
Pau Gasol y Catherine McDonnell se casan en secreto en San Franscisco
Las amigas de la novia dejan pistas en las redes del enlace celebrado coincidiendo con el cumpleaños del deportista
08/07/2019
Pau Gasol y Catherine McDonnell podrían haberse casado este fin de semana a tenor de las fotos que las amigas de la novia han publicado en las redes. Habría sido una ceremonia privada a la que solo habrían acudido los familiares y amigos más próximos en San Francisco (Los Ángeles).
Una amiga de la novia publicó una foto en Instagram con el mensaje: "En el fin de semana de su boda ella todavía nos envía esto" y aparece una botella de champán con tres fresas con chocolate y un mensaje firmado por Cat y Pau. La ceremonia habría sido en el Hotel Fairmont
Catherine publicó imágenes de la despedida de soltera en su cuenta de Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My heart is so full after a weekend filled with love and laughter with all of my favorite ladies (and a few more who couldn’t make it, but were there in spirit, you know who you are!). 💓 Thank you for being the most amazing women in the world and a big shout out to @jolodato @roxannepavee @kelleysteuerer and @stefcoveco for helping pull this all together in under 10 days. It was nonstop fun from massages, to facials, to IVs, to makeup, to hair, to nails, to the coolest yacht, to an amazing house, to a special kitty cat soul cycle class, to fun bridal games, to custom cakes/slideshows in the middle of a club, to adorable pool floats and other meow decor, to the yummiest restaurants and meals, to Miguel, to an amazing Chef, to the sickest swag bags, and most of all... to the best company! I can’t thank everyone enough... my abs are sore from laughing, my jaw is tight from smiling and my heart is still singing! It was MAGICAL! 💫✨#catslastmeow #tallestbridalcrewever #bootymadeherfaint
